Kozhikode(Kerala), Nov 8 (PTI) At least seven women working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) were injured in a lightning strike near Perambra here on Friday, police said.

According to an officer of Perambra police station, the incident occured in the afternoon.

"All of them have sought treatment in nearby hospitals," the officer said.

None of them was in a serious condition, police said. PTI HMP HMP SA