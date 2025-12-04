Women more keen to teach; 415 female primary teachers per 100 male in 2024-25: Delhi govt

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Women are more inclined towards the teaching profession in Delhi, especially at the primary level, with 415 female teachers for every 100 male recorded during the 2024-25 fiscal, according to a government report.

The report, 'Women and Men in Delhi-2025', issued by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics of the Delhi government highlighted a steady rise in the participation of women in the education sector, particularly in teaching.

At the primary level, the number of female teachers per 100 male teachers increased from 363 in 2012-13 to 415 in 2024-25, the report highlighted.

At the upper primary level, the number of female teachers per 100 male teachers increased from 214 in 2012-13 to 261 in 2024-25.

Between 2012-13 and 2024-25, the number of female teachers per 100 male teachers at the higher secondary level increased from 152 to 168.

Female enrolment in higher education in Delhi also recorded a marginal improvement, increasing from 49.08 per cent in 2022-23 to 50.57 per cent in 2023-24.

According to the report, the number of female students per 100 male students rose from 98 to 106 in M Phil courses, 82 to 102 in postgraduate, 100 to 110 in undergraduate, 53 to 67 in PG diploma, and 57 to 79 in diploma programmes in the regular mode of education from 2013-14 to 2021-22.

However, participation of women in the workforce continued to remain significantly lower than that of men.

According to data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey, the Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in Delhi stood at 52.8 per cent for men and just 14.2 per cent for women in 2023-24.

At the national level, the corresponding figures were 56.4 per cent for men and 30.7 per cent for women.

Similarly, the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in Delhi was recorded at 54 per cent for the male population and 14.5 per cent for the female in 2023-24, compared to the national averages of 58.2 per cent and 31.7 per cent, respectively.

The unemployment rate in Delhi remained lower than the national average for both genders. In 2023-24, the unemployment rate in the capital was 2.2 per cent for men and 1.5 per cent for women, compared to the nationwide figures of 3.2 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively.