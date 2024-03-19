Women need to embrace unique fields to become empowered: Missile Woman

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 19 (PTI) In an age of scientific advancement, women need to take up unique fields as well as learn how to manage emotional intelligence to become empowered themselves, said Dr Tessy Thomas, eminent scientist and the former Director General of Aeronautical Systems, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Thomas was delivering a lecture on 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress' as part of the lecture series organised to mark International Women's Day 2024 celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) on its campus at Jagathy here on Monday evening.

Currently, the Vice Chancellor of Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumarakovil, Tamil Nadu, Thomas was the Project Director for the Agni-IV missile in DRDO and the Project Director (Mission) for the long-range AGNI-5 system.

Known as the 'Missile Woman' of India, she is the first woman scientist to head a missile project in India.

RGCB Director Prof Chandrabhas Narayana welcomed the gathering.

Referring to women's strengths, Thomas said that though women possess unique capabilities like dedication, responsibility, commitment, and passion, their emotional intelligence has to be strengthened to tackle situations that arise in their distinct careers.

She said emotional intelligence is the ability to simultaneously react by keeping one's feelings and responding to others reasonably in challenging situations.

"A woman has to be self-empathetic, self-esteemed, fully committed and aware of situations along with her technical knowhow and leadership qualities. Then she can be an empowered person," Thomas is quoted as saying in an RGCB release here on Tuesday.

According to her, a woman's intuitive capability and self-confidence are of great importance in her growth.

Noting that there are a lot of opportunities for women within DRDO, the scientist recalled her association with her illustrious peers and personalities like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who had instilled in her ample courage and motivation to work.

Commenting on giving equity and respect to the girl child, she said it has to be started within the family to progress in educational institutions and should be promoted at the career level. In his address, Prof Narayana urged students and researchers to emulate Thomas by giving cent per cent dedication to their respective fields to emerge as well-known experts. PTI TGB HMP ROH