Women not safe in Jharkhand, Hemant govt 'sleeping': Shivraj

Ranchi, Nov 5 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday alleged that women were not safe in Jharkhand as the law and order situation in the state has crumbled but the Hemant Soren government was "sleeping." He accused the coalition government of looting the state and destroying it in the past five years.

Advertisment

"The law and order situation has crumbled, with over 7,400 rape cases being reported in the state in the last five years. Our mothers and sisters are not safe in Jharkhand. But the Hemant Soren government is sleeping," Chouhan, the BJP in-charge for Jharkhand polls, said, while addressing a rally in Sarath assembly constituency.

Accusing the coalition government of looting the state, he said Ravana's brother Kumbhakarna used to sleep for six months and he would only eat for six months when awake but "JMM and Congress's Kumbhakarna" here keeps eating for 12 months.

"They ate sand, stone chips, coal, the future of youths and their jobs. They ruined the entire state," he alleged.

Advertisment

Chouhan further alleged that leaders of JMM and Congress looted hard-earned money of the people and cheated them.

"Now once again they have come to cheat the people of Jharkhand. We will not let their plans succeed," he said.

Addressing another rally in Dumka, Chouhan said that Bangladeshi infiltrators are a big threat to Jharkhand.

Advertisment

"The tribal population, which was earlier 44 per cent in Santhal Pargana, has now declined to 28 per cent. Infiltrators are coming and grabbing land by marrying our daughters. If infiltration is not stopped, Santhal Pargana will be dominated by them," he said.

Chouhan said that Jharkhand's 'Mati, Beti and Roti' (land, daughter and bread) are under threat from the infiltrators, as the JMM-led alliance is "patronising" them. PTI SAN SAN ACD