Women of country will give you answer: Cong hits out at PM on Karnataka sex scandal

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Stepping up attack on the BJP over sexual abuse allegations against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna in Karnataka, the Congress of Monday alleged that the Modi government has "always protected" those who commit crimes against women.

Advertisment

Former All India Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza said the BJP has only given slogans such as 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', but the reality is there before the people of the country.

"Be it the brave women wrestlers or daughters like Ankita Bhandari, the prime minister did not try to provide justice to any daughter. The BJP government has always protected those who commit crimes against women," she alleged at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

"The women of the country are very angry on the issue of Prajwal Revanna. Women are forced to think that the real character of the person, who was under the protection of Modi ji inside Parliament for the last 5 years, has been revealed to the country," she said.

Advertisment

"If someone else had done the same thing then Modi ji would have been saying all over the country -- 'Look, we have caught the criminal to protect our daughters'," D'Souza said.

"But now when it comes to his favourite person, his attitude is in front of the entire country," she said.

While the Congress has been attacking the BJP over the allegations of sexual abuse against leaders of its ally JD(S), the BJP has blamed the Congress government in Karnataka for the "delayed" action against the accused and said it would push for the full might of law against the accused.

Advertisment

D'Souza said PM Modi had shared the stage with Prajwal Revanna, who is seeking re-election from Hassan Lok Sabha seat, and sought votes for him.

"If Modi is there, then it is possible for Prajwal Revanna to flee abroad. If Modi is there, then it was possible for Prajwal Revanna to sit in Parliament. But today Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Smriti Irani are silent," she said.

"Modi ji was saying that the vote given to Prajwal Revanna would strengthen him. Now the women of the country will give you an answer on '400 paar'," she said, referring to the BJP's election slogan.

Advertisment

Prajwal and his father H D Revanna were booked by police on Sunday on charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman who worked in their household.

Prajwal is the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and a nephew of Karnataka's former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Faced with unrelenting attacks from the Congress and other political parties, the JD(S), an ally of the BJP, has suspended Prajwal.

Karnataka JD(S) MLA H D Revanna was arrested by the Special Investigation Team on Saturday in a kidnapping case linked to sexual abuse allegations against his son Prajwal soon after a court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday said a 'Blue Corner' notice has been issued and Interpol's help is being taken to bring Prajwal Revanna back to India. PTI ASK ASK RT RT