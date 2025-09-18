Women office-bearers, workers of Sena (UBT) from Palghar join Shinde-led Sena ahead of local polls

Thane/Palghar, Sep 18 (PTI) In a boost to the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra ahead of elections to local civic bodies, a number of local office-bearers from the women's wing of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) joined the Eknath Shinde-led party on Thursday in Palghar district.

The induction ceremony was held at Anand Ashram located at Tembhi Naka in Thane city in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Shinde.

Several prominent office-bearers of the Sena (UBT) from Palghar and Dahanu, including its Palghar district women's wing head Neelam Mhatre and taluka chief Manisha Pimple, joined the ruling party, Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said, "Thanks to the work done by Shiv Sena in the last two-and-a-half years, people from various sections are placing their trust in our leadership. I am especially happy to see our sisters and grassroots leaders from Palghar and Dahanu joining us today." "Palghar district has always stood firmly with the Shiv Sena, and I am confident that the saffron flag will fly high over the Palghar Municipal Council in the upcoming elections," he said.

Addressing the infrastructural concerns of the region, Shinde made a key announcement.

"I know many of you had to struggle through traffic for hours to reach here today. To ensure better connectivity, the coastal road from Mumbai will be extended to Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar and further to Palghar," Shinde called upon all party workers to prepare for the elections with full enthusiasm and ensure that the Shiv Sena's vision and development work reaches every corner of the region.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government and the State Election Commission to conduct local body elections in the state by January 31, 2026. PTI COR NP