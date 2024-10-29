Women outnumber men in Mizoram's draft voter list

Aizawl, Oct 29 (PTI) Mizoram has a total of 8,58,534 voters, comprising 4,42,667 women and 4,15,867 men, according to the draft voter list published on Tuesday.

Female voters outnumber their male counterparts by 26,800.

The draft electoral rolls were prepared for the special summary revision of the voter list to include people turning 18 years old on January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1 in 2025.

Aizawl district with 12 assembly constituencies has the highest number of voters at 2,88,962 followed by Lunglei district at 1,01,002, which has six assembly constituencies.

Hnahthial district, which was created in 2019, has the least number of electorate at 16,276.

Claim (inclusion) and objection can be filed between October 29 and November 28, an official said. The final rolls will be published in January next, they said.

There are 40 assembly constituencies and 1,301 polling stations in Mizoram. PTI CORR MNB