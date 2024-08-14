Women panchayat representatives should understand their power: Rajiv Ranjan Singh

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Women panchayat representatives should understand their power given to them, Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said on Wednesday and cited the example of US presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Pointing out at the 'sarpanch pati' system -- a practice in which the husband of an elected woman sarpanch wields the actual power -- the minister said women representatives should understand their role in grassroot level governance.

Addressing around 400 elected women representatives (EWRs) and elected representatives (ERs) of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) who have been invited as special guests to attend the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, Singh said the participation of women is important as the nation cannot develop neglecting half of its population.

"Women are 50 per cent of the population, if they are not assimilated in the mainstream of the society, how can you progress. You can't neglect half of the population," he said.

"When Prime Minister says Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, this is the thought behind it," he added.

Talking about the 'sarpanch pati' system, he said, "I had gone to an event...a person came and everyone welcomed him as 'MP Sahab', I wondered I am the MP, who is the other MP here... I was told MP stands for Mukhiya Pati...Similarly the husband of panchayat pramukh is 'pramukh pati', PP." Singh said the women representatives should recognise the power given to them, and empower themselves.

He cited the example of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

"In the US election, as long as Joe Biden was the candidate against Donald Trump, a contest between two men, everyone felt Trump was ahead... But ever since Kamala Harris has become the Democratic candidate, newspapers are saying Harris is ahead, and Trump has been left behind. This is the power of a woman," he said.

The minister also said that the panchayat elections are the toughest to fight, and they should aspire to fight in assembly and Lok Sabha elections as well.

"There will be no MP Pati in Parliament. They will have to use spouse card issued in your name..." he said.

He lauded the Panchayati Raj representatives, and said they have been invited for the function as they have done excellent work on the ground.

"You are also a constitutional body, and you start from the grassroot level. The right given to you by 73rd amendment, you are also a strong pillar of Indian democracy," he said.

The Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, which came into force in April 1993, reserved one-third of seats for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Singh added that several states have given 50 per cent reservation to women in panchayats, and Bihar was the first state to do so.

"My state Bihar gave 50 per cent reservation to women in panchayats in 2006, which has now been implemented in many other states as well," he said.

He said it is important because women make half of the population.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj organised the National Workshop on Leadership by Women Elected Representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions here.

The workshop was organized in the lead-up to the 78th Independence Day celebrations, where approximately 400 EWRs and ERs of PRIs have been invited.