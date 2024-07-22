Women partially buried during protest in MP's Rewa: Arrests reach three, 2 on the run

Rewa, Jul 22 (PTI) The number of arrests in the incident in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh in which two women were half-buried during a protest after a truck dumped murrum on them has reached three, a police official said on Monday.

A video of the incident, which took place in Hinota Jorot village under Mangawa police station limits on Saturday, went viral on social media. In the video, two women can be seen sitting behind a truck, which off loads murrum (loose reddish soil used for construction activities), partially burying them before others come to their rescue.

Five persons were booked in connection with the incident and three of them have been arrested so far, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said.

Police had earlier said three persons were named in the case.

The women, Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey, were protesting against the construction of a road, Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Lal said.

Asha Pandey said the incident was the fallout of a dispute related to a piece of co-owned land with her relative Gokaran Pandey.

Pandey said she and her sister-in-law protested as a road was being built on disputed land.

The dumper truck has been seized, police said.