Women police arrest wanted accused under UP's Mission Shakti 5.0

Mathura (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) Acting under the fifth phase of the state's 'Mission Shakti' campaign, a team of women police personnel arrested a wanted accused, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Aashna Chaudhary. Member of Parliament (MP) and Bollywood actress Hema Malini praised the police action and congratulated the police team involved.

ASP Aashna Chaudhary said that the action was taken to embody the spirit of the government's 'Mission Shakti Campaign 5.0' and to send a message of women's empowerment.

"When information was received that Rakesh, an accused wanted in several cases of loot, theft and dacoity in the Jaint police station area, was sighted and planning a new crime, the women's police team was quickly mobilised," said the officer.

The team cornered the accused near the Indian Oil petrol pump on the highway.

"When the criminal realised he was surrounded, he opened fire to escape. The police team returned fire in self-defence, hitting the accused in the leg, causing him to fall," the officer added.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, cartridges and a stolen pickup vehicle. The accused was arrested and sent to hospital for treatment.

Reacting to the successful operation, MP Hema Malini praised the state government's initiative. "I feel very good about this police action. Under the name of Mission Shakti," "I congratulate all the women police personnel involved in this campaign and wish them well to advance and do even better work. They must definitely help the women who come to them with complaints. They should also make efforts to empower them," the MP told media persons here.