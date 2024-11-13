Women police personnel in Arunachal capital to get 'menstrual leave'

Itanagar, Nov 13 (PTI) Female police personnel in Arunachal Pradesh's capital region will get a special leave during their menstrual cycle, according to an official document.

Advertisment

Female police personnel will now be entitled to avail one day of special leave on the first or second day of their menstrual cycle each month, said the office memorandum issued by SP (Capital) Rohit Rajbir Singh on Wednesday.

"This initiative underscores the commitment of the Itanagar Capital Region Police to fostering a supportive work environment that accommodates the specific health needs of its women personnel, thereby enhancing their morale, productivity, and operational readiness," the memorandum said.

The terms and conditions stipulate that the special leave will be treated as 'on duty' for all purposes, and a designated female officer at the SP office and respective police stations will maintain detailed records of the leave availed.

Advertisment

The memorandum stated that no extension of the special leave beyond the sanctioned one day will be permitted.

"This is a step towards ensuring the well-being and work-life balance of women in the police force, who often face unique challenges during their menstrual cycle," the SP said. PTI CORR SOM