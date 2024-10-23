Women Pradhan slaps Vice-chairman of Bilaspur Block Samiti during meeting

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 23 (PTI) A woman panchayat pradhan allegedly slapped the vice chairman of Bilaspur Sadar Block Samiti during a meeting here on Wednesday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, Abid Hussain Sadiq said that police have registered a case under relevant sections in connection with the incident.

The department will also investigate the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the erring person, he said.

Sita Dhiman, the chairperson of the Bilaspur Sadar Block Samiti, was chairing the meeting and the developmental agenda was being discussed when the Pradhan of Namhol gram panchayat suddenly entered the meeting hall, slapped Vice-chairman Mast Ram and left the hall in a huff, according to officials.

After the incident, the police were informed and a case was registered. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Mast Ram said that the woman Pradhan slapped him without any reason and demanded appropriate action in this matter from the administration.

He appealed to authorities to suspend the Panchayat Pradhan.

Dhiman also condemned this incident and demanded immediate action from the administration. PTI COR BPL RT RT