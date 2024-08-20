Women prisoners tie rakhi to UP jail minister

Noida, Aug 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Minister for Prisons Dara Singh Chauhan visited a jail in Gautam Buddha Nagar district on Raksha Bandhan on Monday where women inmates tied rakhi to him.

According to officials, Chauhan inspected Luxor Jail and met the women prisoners lodged in the jail.

The minister got rakhis from women prisoners whose family members did not come to meet them and he gave them Rs 100 each and sweets as gifts.

Chauhan told reporters that more than 3,200 women came to the jail on Monday to tie rakhi to their brothers lodged there.

Also, 52 women prisoners lodged in the jail tied rakhi to 52 male inmates.

Jail Superintendent Brijesh Kumar Singh said that the minister inspected the control room set up on the jail premises.