Women protest against opening of liquor shop near Yamunotri, demand its closure

Uttarkashi, Jun 19 (PTI) Local women in this religious city of Uttarakhand protested on Wednesday against a foreign liquor shop opened in Ranachatti, 12 km from the Yamunotri temple, and demanded its immediate closure.

The shop was opened last month despite the opposition by the local people.

Women came out in protest saying it was not appropriate for the excise department to open a liquor vend so close to the Himalayan temple and demanded that it should be shut immediately.

"Devotees from all over the country and abroad come to visit the holy Yamunotri Dham and a liquor shop should not be opened here," a protester said.

Having a liquor shop near the Dham will send a wrong message in the country and abroad, they said.

The liquor shop in Ranachatti should be closed immediately, vice president of Uttarakhand BJP Kisan Morcha, Sandeep Singh Rana, said. PTI COR ALM ALM KSS KSS