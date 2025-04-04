Women protesters attempt to storm residence of NPP Manipur unit chief over remark on Arambai Tenggol

Imphal, Apr 4 (PTI) Tension flared in Manipur’s Imphal West on Friday as dozens of women protesters attempted to storm the residence of National People’s Party (NPP) Manipur unit president Yumnam Joykumar Singh, demanding an apology over his recent remarks on Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol.

The protesters, under the banner of Apunba Manipur Emasing (United Manipur Mothers), tried to force their way into Joykumar's home in Naoremthong, but were stopped by police deployed in the area.

However, a few representatives were allowed to meet Joykumar.

The protests were triggered by a post on X, in which Joykumar had written, "Biren Ji misjudged the Kuki-Meitei conflict’s roots… Why did his govt allow massive rallies, withdraw commandos from Churachandpur, and let groups like Arambai Tenggol attack Kukis?" Following the meeting with the women’s group, Joykumar told reporters that the issue stemmed from a "slight misunderstanding" and confirmed that Arambai Tenggol’s name had been removed from the original post. However, he refused to tender a public apology.

"We held discussions with representatives of the mothers’ body. We’ve removed Arambai from the post. There was no intention to hurt sentiments," Joykumar, the former deputy chief minister, said.

Meanwhile, the NPP youth wing, in a letter addressed to Arambai Tenggol, acknowledged the controversy, stating: "We have since removed Arambai Tenggol from the post. It is most unfortunate that this misunderstanding occurred and we share your hurt. Let us work together to avoid such issues in future." "NPP stands with Arambai Tenggol and other village volunteers who have sacrificed for our state," it added.