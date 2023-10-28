Women recruitment in govt jobs doubled since 2014: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh on Saturday said women's recruitment has doubled since 2014 in government jobs at different levels.

In his welcome remarks at the 10th Rozgar Mela, Singh said compared to just around 6-6.25% fresh women recruitments in the years preceding 2014, their numbers have more than doubled to 12-13% in the last nine years.

"Prime Minister Modi has empowered the Nari Shakti by enacting the Women’s Reservation Act and providing Commissioned ranks to women in the armed forces. Women are also entrusted with key responsibilities in ISRO," he said.

He said, 30 per cent reservation to women in the Parliament and state legislatures and the rising representation of women in government jobs has ensured that women emerge as equal partners during the 'Amritkaal' in the next 24 years towards the goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

A unique feature of the 10th Rozgar Mela is that women represent 21 per cent of more than 50,000 fresh appointees.

"Overall, out of over 6.48 lakh appointees in the 10 Rozgar Melas held during the last year, more than 1.1 lakh are women employees, representing 17 per cent of the total fresh recruitment," the minister said.

Singh said the railways accounts for a majority of the fresh appointees during the 10th Rozgar Mela.

PM Modi virtually distributed appointment letters to nearly 51,000 people recruited in different government departments during the 10th Rozgar Mela.

Meanwhile, the minister further said that during PM Modi's tenure, major works have been completed to bring the Kashmir valley on the rail map. The world's tallest rail bridge in the Reasi district of J&K has also been built as part of this project, he added.

Singh said that railway safety has also improved during the tenure of PM Modi. "Compared to an average of 171 accidents annually till 2014, this figure has come down sharply to 71," he added.