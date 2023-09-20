Women reservation bill to foster equitable, gender-inclusive development in India: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the passing of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in Lok Sabha, saying it will harness the power of women in shaping the destiny of the country.

Shah also said that the bill, which will ensure the reservation of one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, will not only script a new chapter in the history of women's empowerment but also foster equitable and gender-inclusive development in the country.

It will strengthen the country's parliamentary democracy by making the laws and policies more gender-inclusive and effective, he said.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to PM @narendramodi Ji for the Women's Reservation Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha today. It has transformed the political discourse in our nation,” he wrote on X.

Shah said throughout the ages, women in India have shaped individuals, families, society, and the economy with their care, compassion, and selfless contributions.

"The new bill will harness their power in shaping the destiny of our nation," he said.

The home minister said it is a historic leap for the nation as the Lok Sabha passes the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'.

"The bill envisaged by PM @narendramodi Ji will not only script a new chapter in the history of women's empowerment but also foster equitable and gender-inclusive development in our nation,” he said.

Shah said it yet again reiterates the Modi government's commitment to women-led governance. PTI ACB RHL