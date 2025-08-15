Women self-help groups doing wonders, their products reaching global markets: PM

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said women’s self-help groups (SHGs) are "doing wonders" and underscored that they have moved from the margins to becoming a driving force in entrepreneurship and exports.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day, Modi said their products are now reaching international markets with SHGs generating business worth “lakhs of crores”. "Nobody paid attention to women self-help groups, but in the past 10 years, they have done wonders," he said.

The prime minister also spoke about creating opportunities and removing barriers for local talent.

“I once spoke in Mann Ki Baat about toys...I had said, why should even toys come from abroad? And today, I proudly say that my country has started exporting toys,” Modi said. PTI UZM UZM MIN MIN