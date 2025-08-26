Women self-help groups to be roped in for decentralised renewable energy solutions in U

Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) In a bid to boost women's participation in rural development and make them self-reliant, women from self-help groups (SHGs) are now being connected with the Surya Sakhi programme, enabling their active role in solar-based projects, the UP government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Taking this mission forward, the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) will organise the DEWEE (Decentralised Energy for Women's Economic Empowerment) programme on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to provide decentralised renewable energy (DRE) solutions to one lakh women-led enterprises by 2030.

This will not only accelerate the adoption of solar energy but will also strengthen the financial independence of women in both rural and urban areas.

Experts from India and abroad in the field of solar energy will participate in the programme to chart a roadmap for implementing DRE solutions on the ground, the statement said.

UPSRLM Director Deepa Ranjan said, "The Yogi Adityanath government has been laying special emphasis on women empowerment and rural development." She added that the economic empowerment of women is the foundation for prosperity in society.

"Under the chief minister's guidance, multiple schemes have been launched for women, with the promotion of DRE being a key step. The DRE initiative of UPSRLM is a significant move towards strengthening women's self-help groups," she said.

Explaining further, she said that DRE refers to off-grid or mini-grid energy solutions -- an important resource for people living in remote and rural areas, where conventional electricity networks are difficult to reach.

DRE will ensure clean, affordable, and reliable energy access for households and communities. Through this initiative, women will not only be able to improve their economic condition, but also actively contribute to advancing clean energy solutions.

Under the DEWEE programme, women will be trained to install, maintain, and repair DRE systems, as well as provide clean energy-related services within their communities.

This will enhance their income and enable them to play a stronger role in society. In addition, women will also get opportunities to establish small-scale enterprises, opening new avenues of empowerment.

To ensure the programme's success, UPSRLM has partnered with several key organisations, including PCI India, HCBC, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, Gates Foundation India, and Prerna Ojas.

With the support of these institutions, the initiative will be implemented across 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh, building an inclusive and resilient clean energy ecosystem for women.

Director of UPSRLM Deepa Ranjan, PCI India's Director of Climate and Strategy Shishir Kumar Singh, Rural Development Commissioner G.S.

Priyadarshi and Gates Foundation Director Hari Menon, among others, are likely to be present at the programme, the statement said. PTI NAV RT RT