Women set country-made liquor shop on fire

Narsinghpur (MP), Sept 9 (PTI) A group of women protesters allegedly set on fire a licensed country-made liquor shop in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, with a video of the incident being widely circulated on social media.

Nobody was injured.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Bikar village under the Tendukheda assembly constituency, a police officer said on Wednesday, adding that women also burned down boxes of wine at the shop.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Narsinghpur, Sandeep Bhuria, said police personnel rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The viral video shows a group of women removing crates of liquor bottles from the shop and burning them before setting the shop ablaze. People gathered at the spot raised slogans hailing the women.

An eyewitness claimed the incident was a fallout of the administration's inaction, which failed to act on complaints against the shop.