Women shape our future with their wisdom: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Mar 8 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said that women shape the future of the country with their strength, wisdom and determination.

Majhi said this on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

Taking to X, Majhi said: "Women are the backbone of our society, shaping our future with their strength, wisdom, and determination. On #InternationalWomensDay, let's celebrate the unwavering spirit, resilience, and achievements of women across #Odisha and beyond. Let us all pledge to build a more inclusive, equitable, and progressive society where every woman can dream, achieve, and lead." Similarly, BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik in a post on X said: "#WomenEmpowerment has always remained at the centre of all our initiatives and #Odisha is a pioneer in empowering women through initiatives like #MissionShakti, #MAMATA and #GenderBudget. On #WomensDay, let's celebrate women's leadership everywhere and ensure a greater role of women in society and the highest decision-making bodies." PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN