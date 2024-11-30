Women should come forward, take benefits of schemes launched by Centre: Sitharaman

Madhubani (Bihar), Nov 30 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday urged women to come forward and take benefits of central schemes to make them more capable and empowered.

She was speaking at a credit outreach programme held in Madhubani, where loans to the tune of Rs 1,121 crore were provided to 50,294 beneficiaries by various banks.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji says there should be a ‘Lakhpati Didi’ in every village of the country… and for this, banks have launched several schemes for providing financial assistance to women.

“Women are being given financial assistance and training through every Self Help Group (SHG) in Bihar. I urge women to become a part of the schemes launched by the central government... so that they can become more capable and empowered,” Sitharaman said.

She also said women would play an important role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

“Our PM believes that India's development should be led by women. The focus of the NDA government is clear… The poor, women, youths and farmers are the top four priorities of the government. The PM gives the example of Bihar and says that other states should also follow the same path of development and growth,” the finance minister said.

Sitharaman also distributed copies of the Constitution in Maithili and Sanskrit languages to people during the programme. PTI CORR PKD RBT