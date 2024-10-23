Women staff in Odisha to get one day of menstrual leave per month

Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (PTI) The Odisha government Tuesday announced that women employees will now get an additional 12 days of casual leave (CL) annually apart from the 15 days they get currently, an official note issued by the CMO said.

The current government followed Deputy CM Pravati Parida's announcement on Independence Day that women employees will be entitled to a day's paid menstrual leave per month.

The number of additional CLs for women was 10 since March this year as announced by the previous BJD government "keeping in mind the family responsibilities and various problems of women".

Now, the number of CLs for women increased by two.

"All the women employees of Odisha government can avail the additional CLs annually apart from the 15 days they get currently," the official note said on Tuesday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi issued directions regarding this.

Now, the number of CLs for women employees will be 27 days, while the men are entitled to 15 days of casual leave. PTI BBM AAM SBN AAM SBN