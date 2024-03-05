Advertisment
National

Women stage sit-in protest over water shortage in villages of Palghar's Wada taluka

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Palghar women stage sit-in protest over water crisis

Palghar women stage sit-in protest over water crisis

Palghar: Women from villages of Wada taluka in Maharashtra's Palghar district have launched a sit-in protest at the panchayat office over water shortage in the region, an official said on Tuesday.

The women began their protest against the water supply department on Monday, forcing the staffers to remain in the office all night, the official said, adding that they are working to resolve the issue.

The protestors have been demanding potable water for the villages in the taluka, where they face acute shortage and have to walk for more than 6 km to get water, it was stated.

Maharashtra Water Crisis Palghar
Advertisment
Subscribe