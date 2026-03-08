Women strong foundation of society's progress: J'khand CM

Ranchi, Mar 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday extended his best wishes to women on International Women's Day and said they are a strong foundation of society's progress.

He said the state government has continuously been striving for their development, honour, and empowerment of women.

"On the auspicious occasion of International Women's Day, heartfelt congratulations, best wishes, and greetings to half the population of the country," he posted on X.

He said, "Our mothers and sisters are not only the strength of the family but also the strong foundation of the progress of society and the state.

Through their hard work, courage, and determination, they are creating new identities in every field and becoming an inspiration for the coming generations." The CM added that the women of Jharkhand have always been symbols of struggle, self-respect, and dignity.

"The state government is continuously striving for their development, honour, and empowerment, so that half of the population can move forward with confidence and realise their dreams," he added. PTI SAN RG