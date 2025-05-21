Women take out rally in Mumbai, call for boycotting Chinese and Turkish goods

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) In the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor' and recent hostilities with Pakistan, a women-led procession in Mumbai on Monday saw participants pledging to boycott Chinese and Turkish products, citing national sentiment and security concerns.

Held under the banner of a 'Sindoor Yatra', the event was organised to pay tribute to Indian defence personnel and was led by social activist Dr Manju Lodha, wife of Maharashtra cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Organisers claimed it was the first such women-led march of its kind in Maharashtra.

The procession began at Mani Bhavan Chowk and concluded at the Heroes of Kilachand Garden in Girgaon.

Women carrying the national flag took part in the march, which featured patriotic slogans and calls for greater public solidarity with armed forces personnel.

According to the organisers, the event was also a symbolic gesture of support following the April 22 terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir.

The participants pledged to boycott products from China and Turkiye, both close allies of Pakistan.

State minister Lodha was present at the event along with family members of soldiers and ex-servicemen among others. PTI ND RSY