Women take out Sindoor Yatra in Bhubaneswar to honour armed forces

Bhubaneswar, May 16 (PTI) Hundreds of women took out a ‘Sindoor Yatra’ here on Friday evening to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian armed forces.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took part in the procession after flagging it off at Master Canteen square.

Holding national flags and placards praising Operation Sindoor, the participants, who include students, NCC cadets and Anganwadi workers, marched till RD Women’s University here.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Development Commissioner Anu Garg and Priyadarshini Acharya, wife of Prasant Kumar Satpathy who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, participated in the procession.

“Operation Sindoor is not just a name, it is a unique convergence of the courage of the Indian army and our respect for women. We are remembering our brave soldiers through this Padayatra,” Majhi said.

When an Indian woman wears Sindoor on her forehead, she resolves that she will protect her husband and family as a strong shield against all obstacles, he said, adding that the colour of Sindoor is red, which is a symbol of victory and also a symbol of danger.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has named this mission Operation Sindoor as the red colour indicates danger for the enemies and victory for the people of India, Majhi said.

“Today's padayatra is not just a march, it is a demonstration of our dedication, courage and strength towards the motherland,” the CM stated.

He also lauded Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Bhoomika Singh, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor, stating that both of them have become the symbols of women power of India.

“After removing their sindoor, the terrorists asked the women to go and tell it to Modi. Like a real father or a brother, PM Modi has given a reply to Pakistan, and they now know the value of sindoor,” Parida said.

Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, and Panchayati Raj Minister Rabinarayan Naik participated in a Tiranga rally in Sambalpur city.

“Today, the world has witnessed the peak of India’s military strength. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Operation Sindoor has redefined India’s global image,” Pradhan said.

Apart from Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur, such processions and Tiranga yatras were organised in various places across Odisha.