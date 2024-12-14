Women thrashed, hijab removed in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A Muslim woman and her sister were allegedly beaten by a group and shorn of their hijabs on suspicion of being in the company of a Hindu man, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The assailants also filmed the act and uploaded the video online, they said.

In a complaint filed at Deoband Police Station, the women said they were helping a man with directions when a group of people from the Muslim community started harassing them.

Superintendent of Police, Rural, Sagar Jain told PTI the incident happened Wednesday when the complainant was returning home with her sister and was approached by an unknown man on a motorcycle asking for directions.

Advertisment

"The victim opposed the harassment, but the situation escalated as the youths recorded the incident and circulated the video online," Jain said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against unknown people, one of them has been detained for questioning, police said. PTI COR CDN VN VN