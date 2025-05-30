Women to get 50 per cent fare concession on buses run by Vasai-Virar civic body

Palghar, May 30 (PTI) The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation said on Friday that its buses will offer a 50 per cent fare concession to women from June 1.

VVMC includes areas like Vasai, Virar and Nalasopara in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

“Some other civic transport services have already been offering concessions in ticket fares to women. In line with the state government’s policy of a 50 per cent concession to women on buses, we have decided to offer tickets at half the rates to women from June 1,” said VVMC Commissioner Anil Kumar Pawar.

Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit said she had earlier met officials and ministers and taken up the issue of fare relief to women on VVMC buses.