Women trailblazers take over PM Modi's social media on Women's Day

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Marking International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media handles were taken over by a group of extraordinary women who have excelled in diverse fields, from chess to science to rural entrepreneurship and financial empowerment to accessibility and inclusive development.

Each of them shared their journeys, highlighting the power of India's 'Nari Shakti' and the strides being made towards a more inclusive and empowered nation.

Chess grandmaster R Vaishali, farmer-entrepreneur Anita Devi, nuclear scientist Elina Mishra, space scientist Shilpi Soni, accessibility advocate Anjlee Agarwal, and rural entrepreneur Ajaita Shah took over PM Modi's social media accounts on International Women's Day.

Vaishali, who has been playing chess since the age of six and is the sibling of grandmaster Praggnanandhaa, encouraged young girls to follow their dreams.

"Playing chess has been a learning, thrilling, and rewarding journey for me. But there is more... I want to give a message to all the women out there, especially the young girls - follow your dreams, no matter the hurdles. Your passion will power your success," she wrote from Modi's account on X. She also emphasised family support, acknowledging her parents and brother for their encouragement.

Bihar's Anita Devi, a farmer-entrepreneur, shared her journey of self-reliance and rural empowerment. She narrated how her venture, Madhopur Farmers Producer Company Limited, has created livelihood opportunities for hundreds of women in her village.

"The women working with me are not just earning a living but also gaining confidence and self-respect. Economic independence strengthens women's social status," she posted.

With the recent announcement of a Makhana Board, she is now exploring opportunities in makhana (fox nut) production to expand rural entrepreneurship.

Scientists Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni highlighted the importance of women's participation in science, urging more women to pursue careers in nuclear and space technology.

"India is the most vibrant place for science, and thus, we call upon more women to pursue it," they wrote. Mishra, a nuclear scientist, has worked on projects involving proton accelerator technology and medical applications for remote healthcare.

Soni, a space scientist with ISRO for 24 years, has contributed to over 35 communication and navigation missions, including India's indigenous space technology advancements.

Anjlee Agarwal, an advocate for universal accessibility, called for a stronger push towards a more inclusive India under the 'Sugamya Bharat' initiative.

"Let's ensure that every woman, every individual, can navigate their life with dignity and independence," she posted.

With over three decades of experience, Agarwal has led accessibility audits and policy advocacy efforts to improve infrastructure for persons with disabilities.

Ajaita Shah, founder and CEO of Frontier Markets, delivered a message on financial empowerment and rural entrepreneurship for women.

"A financially empowered woman is a confident decision-maker, independent thinker, architect of her own future, and a maker of modern India!" she said.

She emphasised technology's role in women's financial inclusion and skilling, highlighting the 'Meri Saheli' app as a tool supporting rural women entrepreneurs.

After their messages, PM Modi reflected on their inspiring journeys.

"Since morning, you've all seen inspiring posts by extraordinary women sharing their own journeys and inspiring other women. These women belong to different parts of India and have excelled in different areas, but there's one underlying theme - the prowess of India's Nari Shakti. Their determination and success remind us of the boundless potential women hold.

"Today and every day, we celebrate their contributions in shaping a Viksit Bharat," he said in a post on X.

PM Modi, in his Women's Day message, paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti' and reaffirmed his government's commitment to women empowerment through various schemes and programmes.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our government has always worked to empower women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" he posted on X before handing over his social media account for the day.

This is not the first time the prime minister has taken such an initiative. In 2020, on Women's Day, he handed over his social media accounts to seven women achievers, giving them a global platform to inspire others. PTI UZM MNK MNK