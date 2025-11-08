Women transforming journalism's landscape: CJI-designate Justice Surya Kant

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Chief Justice of India-designate Justice Surya Kant said on Saturday that women journalists are transforming the media landscape through their persistent and impartial reporting, which has brought about tangible social changes.

Speaking at the 31st anniversary of the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), Justice Kant lauded women journalists for pioneering local reporting that exposes social injustices, gender violence and policy lapses.

"Across India and globally, women are transforming journalism's landscape by pioneering local reporting teams that document social injustice, gender violence and policy gaps. Their persistent, impartial journalism, coupled with their engagement with local authorities, has led to tangible change, from improved infrastructure to greater legal transparency," the CJI-designate said.

He said in celebrating the IWPC's anniversary, people must honour the spirit of women journalists, including those who reported from conflict zones, edited crucial stories under strict deadlines, anchored spirited debates and drove far-reaching investigations.

Justice Kant, however, underlined the unique vulnerabilities of women journalists because of artificial intelligence (AI) and related emerging technologies.

"It is vital to acknowledge that the unrestricted use of AI comes with its fair share of risks, especially concerning privacy, dignity and safety for journalists and the subjects of news reporting alike. The spread of deepfake technology and doctored images only serves to amplify these dangers," he said.

Justice Kant said in the backdrop of such technology, women journalists are at times disproportionately targeted and the perpetrators misuse private data, fabricate incriminating content, troll incessantly and manipulate images for psychological and professional harm.

"These perpetrators, instead of engaging with their actual work or the opinions expressed by women journalists, utilise these methods of online violence to belittle, induce fear and discredit them professionally," the CJI-designate said.

He said this type of digital abuse not only undermines the confidence and security of women journalists, but also threatens press freedom.

"These tools are also being weaponised to circulate false and malicious narratives, which are later sensationalised. The victims endure reputational damage, loss of credibility and even social ostracism," Justice Kant said.

He said often the manipulated content stays online indefinitely, long after the story has retreated from the news cycle, making the damage permanent and devastating for those involved.

"As a responsible democracy, we cannot afford to normalise or tolerate such happenings as an inevitable consequence of online discourse," Justice Kant said.

He said it is essential that media organisations and its governing bodies develop strong protocols and industry-wide regulations that specifically protect women journalists as well as victims of false narratives.

The CJI-designate said the Indian women's cricket team etching its name in history by winning the 2025 World Cup was a powerful reminder of how the women of the country persistently broke barriers and set new standards of excellence, whether on the cricket field or in the press gallery.

"It is important to remember that you (women journalists) bring more than just professional skills. When women cover stories on politics, health, education and social reforms, their journalism reflects the intricate complexities of our society and fosters the democratic participation necessary for true progress," Justice Kant said.

IWPC president Sujata Raghavan also spoke at the event. PTI MNR SKM SJK RC