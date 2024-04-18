Women voters outnumber men in 4 Odisha LS seats that go to polls on May 13

Bhubaneswar, Apr 18 (PTI) Women voters outnumber men in the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha that go to polls on May 13, the first phase in the state and the fourth across the country.

Briefing reporters, chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal said Berhampur, Koraput, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 assembly seats coming under the parliamentary segments will go to polls on May 13, the nomination process for which began on Thursday.

According to Dhal, out of 62,84,649 voters in these four LS constituencies, 31,87,771 are women, 30,96,243 men and 635 transgenders.

The CEO said different enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs and other items worth Rs 118. 65 crore in the state during the pre-election period from March 1 till date.

He said police confiscated cash, narcotics, and liquor totaling Rs 61.6 crore, while the state excise department seized narcotics worth Rs 30 crore. Additionally, the state GST department seized items valued at Rs 17 crore, the department of revenue and intelligence seized items worth Rs 6.4 crore, and the transport department seized items worth Rs 1.19 crore. The income tax department recovered Rs 73 lakh, and the forest department recovered Rs 95 lakh, he added.

A total of 7,289 polling booths and 14 auxiliary polling stations have been set up in the four Lok Sabha seats. Additionally, 75 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state, with plans for further deployment of CAPF personnel in the coming days, Dhal added.

The CEO said they have received over 3,873 complaints about election Model Code of Conduct violations through the C-vigil app in the state, of which 3,854 have been disposed of. PTI BBM BBM MNB