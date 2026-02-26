Women walk 500 km to Delhi for clean Yamuna; UP minister releases white paper

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday released a white paper brought by "Yamuna Sansad", focusing on the society's greater contribution in cleaning the river.

A 500-km-long foot march, by hundreds of women volunteers to raise awareness about the Yamuna cleaning, which began from Pachnada in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun on January 28, concluded at Vasudev Ghat here on Thursday, Jal Saheli President Pushpa Kushwaha said.

The minister, while issuing a white paper brought out by "Yamuna Sansad", said that the Uttar Pradesh government will conserve rainwater along the Yamuna floodplains.

He also said the government will seek experts' help to study the causes of pollution in the river.

During the march, the women volunteers walked 12-15 km every day, passing through different districts of the state, including Agra and Mathura, from which the river passes, Yamuna Sansad convener Ravi Shankar Tiwari said.

He also added that the white paper released by the minister recommending steps for cleaning the river emphasised a greater contribution from society. PTI VIT SHS