Women workers of political party attack man at police station in Thane district; video goes viral

Thane, Nov 8 (PTI) A group of women workers of a political party thrashed a man on the premises of a police station in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, police said.

A video of the purported incident that took place at Mira Road police station has surfaced on social media.

The video shows policewomen and officials trying to rescue the man and control women workers of the party attacking him.

According to the police, the man allegedly passed some objectionable comments on women activists on social media, because of which they roughed him up at the police station.

A police official said they were registering cases against the man and the attackers, and a probe will be initiated. PTI COR ARU