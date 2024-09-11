Women working in anganwadis should be given course on child psychology: UP governor

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said on Wednesday that women working in anganwadis should be given a course on child psychology for all-round development of kids.

Patel made the remarks at the 19th convocation UP Rajarshi Tandon Open University where she also launched the a mobile app.

"It is necessary to introduce a course on child psychology to understand the feelings of small children, their needs and to understand the mental and physical development of children," she said.

"To make this country a developed nation, it is essential for women to be educated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047 will be fulfilled only when women are educated," the governor said.

She added that the transgender community should be brought into the mainstream of education.

Patel also directed that the university should try to increase the number of students and said that it should set admission targets for its 12 regional centres.

The chief guest of the convocation and Vice Chancellor of South Bihar Central University, Bodh Gaya, Professor Kameshwar Nath Singh said, "Our education system should be in accordance with Indian cultural values and Indian vision of life, only then we will be able to give a concrete shape to an inclusive India." A total of 31,940 students were awarded degrees at the convocation. The governor presented the chancellor's gold medal to Aarti Yadav, a student of Regional Centre, Azamgarh. This year the university gold medals were given to seven students in the postgraduate category.

On this occasion, the governor also launched the Eklavya mobile app of the university.