Women, youth at centre-stage as Bengal unveils Rs 4.06 lakh cr interim budget ahead of polls

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) With women and young voters firmly in focus ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections barely three months away, the TMC government on Thursday unveiled an interim budget, raising the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance by Rs 500 and announcing a Rs 1,500 monthly stipend for unemployed youth to consolidate its most critical electoral constituencies.

The vote-on-account budget pegged at Rs 4.06 lakh crore for 2026-27, tabled in the assembly by Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, proposed a Rs 500 increase in the monthly grant under the flagship Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, raising the allowance to Rs 1,500 for women from the general category and to Rs 1,700 for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women.

The enhanced payments will come into effect from February itself, ensuring that the increased amount reaches beneficiaries' bank accounts well before the polls, scheduled in April.

Alongside, the government announced the launch of a new scheme - Banglar Yuva Sathi - promising a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to unemployed youths aged between 21 and 40 years, for a maximum period of five years or until they secure employment, whichever is earlier.

The scheme will be rolled out from August 15, 2026, if the TMC returns to power, with an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore earmarked for the financial year.

Together, the twin announcements underline a political strategy to lock in support among women- nearly half of the state's electorate and the TMC's most dependable voter base- and unemployed youth, a segment that has emerged as a vocal and restless constituency in recent years.

The Lakshmir Bhandar scheme alone currently covers around 2.21 crore women, with the government stating that applications from another 20.62 lakh women are under process and will be brought under its ambit.

An additional Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated in the budget to fund the enhanced payout from the next financial year.

Tabling the interim budget, Bhattacharya said the proposals reflected the government's commitment to welfare and social security even in the face of what it described as sustained financial constraints imposed by the Centre.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing a post-budget press conference, termed the budget as both pro-people and fiscally disciplined.

"Our budget is pro-people, not directionless and rudderless like the Union Budget," Banerjee said, asserting that the state had managed to expand social sector spending despite being "financially deprived" by the Centre.

The interim budget also widened its welfare net to include politically influential grassroots workers who form the backbone of the state's delivery machinery.

Monthly allowances were increased for anganwadi workers and helpers, ASHA workers, civic volunteers, green police personnel and village police, with anganwadi workers also being granted death compensation benefits.

These categories, often embedded at the last mile of welfare implementation and electoral mobilisation, are seen as crucial in shaping voter behaviour at the booth level- a reality not lost on a ruling party heading into a high-stakes election.

Government employees, another restive constituency, were offered a four per cent hike in dearness allowance, even as the state reiterated its intent to move towards implementing the 7th Pay Commission.

While employee unions have long pressed for parity with central government DA rates, the move appeared aimed at tempering resentment without opening the fiscal floodgates ahead of polling.

Banerjee used the occasion to renew her attack on the Centre, alleging that West Bengal was owed nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in legitimate dues.

She claimed that funds under key schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), rural housing, rural roads and the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan had been blocked for years.

"Despite the state being financially deprived by the Centre, we have brought in a pro-people budget. Our commitments have not been compromised and all promises have been fulfilled. This is not an election gimmick," the chief minister said, stressing that the announced hikes would be implemented immediately.

Beyond welfare sops, the budget sought to project a parallel development narrative.

It announced the setting up of five new MSME industrial parks, a comprehensive master plan to check river erosion along the Ganga in Murshidabad and Malda districts, and initiatives to build business- and environment-friendly urban centres.

An allocation of Rs 2,000 crore was also made for the state-run 100-day rural job scheme Mahatma Shree, underscoring the government's emphasis on employment support outside the Centre's MGNREGA framework, payments under which have remained stalled in the state.

The opposition dismissed the budget as overtly election-oriented.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said an interim budget should not be used to announce what he termed "a shopping list of election bribes".

"With assembly elections so close, the intent is obvious. An interim budget cannot be turned into an exercise in vote-buying," Adhikari said.

Within the TMC, there was little attempt to downplay the political messaging embedded in the budget. Party leaders privately argued that welfare commitments had become the cornerstone of governance in the state and voters would judge the government on delivery rather than rhetoric.