Women, youth, farmers, poor central to BJP, Cong manifestos

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Issues related to women, youths, farmers and the poor form the core of the poll manifestos of the BJP and the Congress in Haryana, with both parties announcing a host of sops to woo voters for next month's assembly polls.

The ruling BJP is eyeing a hat-trick of wins but faces a stiff challenge from a resurgent Congress, which is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.

In an apparent bid to outdo each other to woo voters, the Congress and the BJP have made several promises in their respective manifestoes.

The Congress on Wednesday announced seven guarantees, including the promises of a legal guarantee for MSP and a caste survey, if voted to power.

On the other hand, the BJP on Thursday released its 'Sankalp Patra', promising a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women, two lakh government jobs for youths and guaranteed government job for Agniveers hailing from the state.

While the Congress promised monthly Rs 2,000 to every woman between 18-60 years and also promised gas cylinders for Rs 500, the BJP announced Rs 2,100 to women as monthly financial assistance for all women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojna and also promised to give cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500 under the 'Har Ghar Grihini Yojana'.

The Haryana government is already giving cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 under the 'Har Ghar Grihini' scheme to BPL and 'antyodaya' families.

With the promises of financial assistance and providing LPG cylinders at a subsidized rate, both the parties appeared to be aiming at women voters (over 95 lakh out of total 2 crore voters).

Both the BJP and Congress have promised 2 lakh permanent government jobs in their respective poll manifestos in order to woo youth as employment is one of the key issues in the assembly polls.

As far as the farming sector is concerned, the Congress promised a legal guarantee for minimum support price whereas the BJP has already said it will procure 24 crops at minimum support price.

The Congress also promised 100 yards (100 gaz) plot and a two-room house of Rs 3.5 lakh while the BJP pledged 5 lakh houses in urban and rural areas.

Among one of the major promises Congress promised a caste survey.

To strengthen social security, the Congress party has promised a Rs 6,000 monthly pension for the elderly, disabled, and widows, and reinstating the old pension scheme. The party has also promised to provide 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh.

The other guarantees of the Congress include women empowerment, strengthening social security, a secure future for the youth, welfare of families and houses for the poor.

In its manifesto, the BJP promised a scooter for every college-going female student in a rural area under the Avwal Balika Yojna and 5 lakh houses in urban and rural areas if it is voted to power after the assembly elections.

Full scholarships for Haryana students belonging to the OBC and SC communities in any government medical and engineering colleges in the country will be given, the BJP manifesto stated.

Under the Chirayu-Ayushman scheme, each family will be given free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh and additional Rs 5 lakh for those who are above 70 years while the party also promised employment opportunities for 5 lakh youths and monthly stipend through the National Apprenticeship Promotion scheme.

Among other promises for farmers by the BJP include an incentive of Rs 10,000 per acre will be given to farmers who sow crops other than paddy and a law to ensure punishment for those who sell fake fertilizers, seeds and pesticides will be implemented.

As a measure to check stubble burning, farmers will be given an incentive of Rs 1,500 per acre.

According to the BJP manifesto, the party will set up welfare boards for backward classes (36 biradari) and a sufficient budget for their welfare while sports nurseries will come up in every district for the Olympic Games.

Increase in social monthly pension based on the scientific formula linking DA (dearness allowance) and pension has also been promised by the BJP. PTI SUN CHS VSD ZMN