Women's body demands rollback of extra bus pass fee for private school students of Himachal

Shimla, Feb 17 (PTI) The All India Democratic Women's Association here on Tuesday condemned the decision to charge an additional Rs 236 for making online bus passes for private school students of Himachal Pradesh.

It demanded that the state government roll back the decision.

In a statement issued here, AIDWA state secretary Falma Chauhan said Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s (HRTC) decision to charge the additional amount for issuing bus passes will put an extra financial burden on their parents. This decision must be rolled back, she added.

“Parents are already undergoing financial distress due to rising costs of books, notebooks, shoes, uniforms, as well as school fees, which affects their household budget," the statement said.

She said bus passes should be issued at HRTC counters as before, provided that the government deploys adequately trained staff and increases the number of counters.

Chauhan warned that the association will launch a mass movement against the government and will stage massive protests if it fails to meet their demands.