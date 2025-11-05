Women's commission issues notice to Sir JJ Group of Hospitals over doctor's complaint of harassment

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has issued a notice to the dean of Mumbai-based Sir J J Group of Hospitals for failing to submit a report within the stipulated time on a woman professor-doctor's complaint of mental harassment by her department head.

The woman professor and doctor from the hospital's Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics had lodged the complaint with the commission on July 10 this year, In the complaint, she alleged continuous mental harassment and humiliating behaviour by her department head, the commission said in a statement.

In connection with the complaint, the commission had sought a detailed report twice - on July 18 and October 24 - on the action taken by the hospital administration.

As the hospital did not submit the report, the commission held a hearing on October 29. However, the representative present on behalf of the hospital was reportedly unaware of the complaint and the action taken on it, the panel added.

Taking serious note of the hospital's failure to cooperate and its delay in providing the required information, the commission issued a formal notice to the dean. The panel observed that the administration did not handle the woman employee's complaint with due seriousness, the statement said.

The commission has directed the dean to submit within seven days a detailed report on the hospital's internal complaints committee, the steps taken in response to the complaint and whether the government was informed about the reappointment of the accused person to an important post after retirement, which allegedly led to continued mental harassment of the complainant. PTI ND NP