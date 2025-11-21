Women's commission will monitor probe in Malegaon rape-murder case: Chakankar

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Friday condemned the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Malegaon, calling it an act that "tarnishes humanity", and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Chakankar, who also heads the NCP women's wing in the state, said the case would be fast-tracked to ensure swift justice. "The accused must be sentenced to death. For that, the case will be conducted in a fast-track court and the women's commission will pursue the matter," she said in a statement.

The Commission will provide all necessary assistance to the victim's family, she added.

The minor girl was raped and bludgeoned to death with a stone at Dongrale village on November 16, following which one person was arrested, according to police. The accused is in police custody till November 27.

The brutal crime sparked widespread outrage in the region.