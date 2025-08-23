Women's cooperative societies to soon be registered, awarded govt contracts: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the government would soon register women’s cooperative societies and award contracts to them to strengthen their participation in industry, commerce and trade.

Addressing an event here, Fadnavis clarified that none of the welfare schemes announced before the 2024 state assembly elections would be discontinued for the next five years.

"Women's cooperative societies will be formed and registered, and the government will soon decide to award them contracts. We will also take a decision on establishing rights and shares of women's cooperative societies among the work orders issued by the state government," he said.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark decision to provide 50 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies, the chief minister asserted that India was following the global example of developed nations where equal opportunities for women had contributed to growth.

"In the next 20 years, India will become either the first or second largest economy in the world. The role of women is important in that journey,” he said.

In a lighter vein, Fadnavis remarked that with 50 per cent reservation, no decision can be taken without the consent of women.

While women were often referred to as "home ministers" in households, PM Modi had now empowered them to play leading roles in governance, he said.

The chief minister slammed the opposition leaders for their "vote theft" allegation, citing the massive mandate the ruling alliance received in the 2024 state elections.

In a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Fadnavis said leaders have attempted to malign Maharashtra’s image after having earlier "defamed" India abroad.

"What happened to them (Opposition) in the 2024 assembly elections in Maharashtra will be repeated in Bihar as well, because a leader like Modi is backed by the power of women in the country," he said. PTI ND ARU