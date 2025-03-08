Women's Day: Goa CM urges people to pledge to uplift, empower women

Panaji: The Goa Chief Minister extended his greetings on International Women's Day on Saturday and urged people to reaffirm their commitment to building a world where every woman and girl has the power to dream, achieve and lead.

In a post on his 'X' handle, Sawant said, "On #InternationalWomensDay, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a world where every woman and girl has the power to dream, achieve, and lead!"

This year’s theme ""For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment."" inspires us to overcome challenges, embrace diverse… pic.twitter.com/PeiGRlr3kx — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 8, 2025

He said the year's theme, rights, equality and empowerment for all women and girls, "inspires us to overcome challenges, embrace diverse opportunities, and create a future where everyone is treated with dignity and fairness".

"From being homemakers to aircraft pilots, and from being teachers to being bureaucrats; our women are leading the future," he said, urging people to pledge to support, uplift, and empower women every step of the way.