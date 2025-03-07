Women's Day: Male employees of Bihar govt to pledge for gender equality, women's empowerment

Patna, Mar 7 (PTI) All male employees of the Bihar government across the state will take a pledge to stand united against any form of harassment or violence towards women and girl children, for women's empowerment on Saturday, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The day is celebrated around the world on March 8.

It is a day when women are recognised for their achievements.

The theme this year is: International Women’s Day - "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.

The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Social Welfare Department and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Women & Child Development Corporation (WCDC) of Bihar, Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, in a letter to all district magistrates (DMs), has asked them to organise events in their respective districts on March 8 and felicitate women and girls who have done commendable work in different fields.

"All DMs have been asked to organise events (cultural) in their respective districts on the occasion of International Women's Day and also felicitate women and girls at least 6 to 10 (including those working in private sectors), who have done commendable works in different fields," Bamhrah told PTI.

"The district administration will also give commendation certificates, mementoes and smart branded watches (worth Rs 2000) to those who will be felicitated. Besides, all male government employees and officials will take a pledge to stand united against any form of harassment or violence towards women and girl child," Bamhrah said.

She further said that this year’s theme calls for action to unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all, and an inclusive future where no one is left behind.

"The vision is empowering the next generation — youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls — as catalysts for lasting change," she said.

"The Bihar government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Jee, has been actively working towards women's empowerment and gender equality through various policies and schemes," the ACS said.

All male government employees will also take the pledge and oath stressing their commitment to creating a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment where no woman or girl should feel insecure or disrespected at the district-level events on Saturday, the ACS said.

They will also fill up a self-declaration form (of commitment) and sign it stressing that they will work for gender equality and women empowerment, she said, adding that the DMs have been asked to upload activities of Saturday's events of their respective districts on the websites of the WCDC. PTI PKD SBN SBN