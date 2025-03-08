Women's Day: President Murmu calls for greater workforce participation of women

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday underscored the need for increased participation of women in the workforce as the country moves towards becoming the world's third-largest economy.

Speaking on the occasion of International Women's Day at a national consultation organised by the Women and Child Development Ministry, Murmu emphasised that providing equal opportunities in education and employment is crucial for achieving this goal.

"As India progresses towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, the participation of women in the workforce must increase at the same pace," she said.

She stressed that a "self-reliant, independent and empowered woman" is key to building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"The vision of a Viksit Bharat is our collective aspiration and we must work together to achieve it," she said, urging everyone to support women at every step towards self-reliance and success.

Highlighting the contributions of Indian women, Murmu said, "Our daughters are making immense contributions in realising the dream of a Viksit Bharat. It is imperative that society provides them with an even better environment to progress." She called for creating a society where every girl and boy feels safe and is free to make independent life choices without fear.

"We must build an ideal society where no child, be it a son or daughter, hesitates to travel alone or live independently at any time," she said, adding that a culture of respect for women will foster a progressive social environment and enhance national confidence.

On the challenges women face in balancing work and family, Murmu questioned the perception that women may be less committed to their jobs due to childcare responsibilities. "Isn't society responsible for the well-being of the children who will shape our future?" she asked.

She emphasised that a mother's effort in raising responsible citizens should be recognised and respected rather than seen as a limitation.

"A mother, through her dedication, can shape her children into ideal citizens," she said.

President Murmu marked 50 years of International Women's Day celebrations, acknowledging the remarkable progress of women in this period.

"There is no doubt that women have made unprecedented strides over the last five decades. My own journey -- from a modest background in Odisha to Rashtrapati Bhavan -- is a testament to the opportunities for equality and social justice available to women in India," she said.

She expressed confidence that examples of successful women would continue to multiply.

She commended the government's continued efforts toward women's empowerment, highlighting initiatives like the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', which provides reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

"This is a historic step towards women's political empowerment," she said.

The President also spoke about economic empowerment schemes such as self-help groups and the 'Lakhpati Didi' programme that aim to enhance financial independence among women.

"The Namo Drone Didi scheme is another example of how women are being equipped with technical skills and financial stability," she said.

Murmu called for a collective shift in mindset, emphasising that women and men are equal partners in progress.

"In our tradition, both Shiva and Shakti hold equal importance -- one cannot exist without the other. If one wheel of a chariot does not function properly, how will the chariot move forward?" she said.

She urged society to recognise and support women's potential.

"Whenever we have honoured the talent of women, they have never disappointed us," the President said. PTI UZM DIV DIV