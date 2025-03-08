Women's Day: Sikkim CM lauds their strength, resilience, achievements

Gangtok, Mar 8 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday lauded the strength, resilience and achievements of women across all walks of life, and reminded the collective responsibility to foster an environment where they can thrive without barriers.

He greeted them on International Women's Day.

"I extend my best wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day 2025. On this day, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women across all walks of life," he said in a statement.

This year's theme "reminds us that true progress comes when we empower women, ensure their rights and create equal opportunities for all", Tamang said.

Women are the "backbone of our families, communities and societies", the chief minister said.

He described their contributions to every field, be it governance, education, healthcare, business, or social service, as "invaluable".

"It is our collective responsibility to foster an environment where they can thrive without barriers," Tamang said and urged the society to break stereotypes by promoting inclusivity to uplift one another.

"Together, we can build a future where every woman and girl has the freedom to dream, aspire, and achieve," he said and wished everyone a meaningful and inspiring International Women's Day! PTI KDK BDC