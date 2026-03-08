Women's Day special: Lezim dance by 9,111 women in Dombivli creates new Guinness World Record

Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) A 'lezim' dance performance by 9,111 women in Dombivli in Thane district on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday created a new Guinness World Record, an official said.

The traditional folk dance, characterised by vigorous movements and rhythmic beats, gets its name from the lezim, a handheld instrument made of wood with metallic jingles which produce a distinct sound.

"The previous record for the largest lezim dance was held by Sangli Shikshan Sanstha, where 7,338 participants performed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium on January 26, 2014. Today, Dombivli has shattered that record with 9,111 participants," Swapnil Dangarikar, official adjudicator for Guinness World Records, said here.

The five-and-half minute performance at the Shri Sant Savalaram Sports Complex was organised by the Dombivlikar Ek Sanskriti Parivar', an initiative of Maharashtra BJP president and local MLA Ravindra Chavan, and Kalyan Taluka Physical Education Committee.

"Lezim is an integral part of our culture. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a physically fit and culturally strong India, these women and students have showcased our strength to the world. I dedicate this record to Mother India," Chavan said. PTI COR BNM