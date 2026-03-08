Women's development crucial for country's growth: Himachal governor

Shimla, Mar 8 (PTI) Women are stepping forward in every field, and there is a need to further encourage them as development of half of the country's population is important for its growth, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Sunday.

Shukla, who is now set to assume the role of Telangana governor, said his three-year tenure in Himachal was good and advised the state government to stand on their own feet by adopting a better work culture.

Interacting with the media, he expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for supporting the campaign for a drug-free Himachal and said while drug abuse has been curbed, it is still necessary to take this campaign forward with greater speed.

He further expressed concern over the rising number of tuberculosis cases in the state.

The governor also wished luck to the Indian team for the final against New Zealand in T20 World Cup, scheduled for Sunday. PTI BPL PRK