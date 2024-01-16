Women's empowerment essential for India to become a developed nation: Prez Murmu

Tura/Shillong, Jan 16 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said empowerment of women in social, economic, political and spiritual spheres is essential for the country to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

She said the idea of women-led development can be implemented only when they get the freedom to make their choices.

With economic independence, this has become a reality to some extent. Economic self-reliance brings a greater self-confidence in women, Murmu said.

She also interacted with members of self-help groups at Baljek Airport here.

"Empowerment of women in social, economic, political and spiritual spheres is essential for the country to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047,” the president said, while addressing a gathering.

Murmu underlined that India’s women are making a mark and paving the way for other women in every field, including defence, science and technology, sports, education, entrepreneurship and agriculture.

She urged members of the SHGs to keep moving ahead, and also hold the hands of others to take them forward.

Murmu said this is not only their journey, but that of a large number of women “in our country who are yet to explore the opportunities that lay beyond the four walls of their homes”.

Speaking at the programme, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said Meghalaya had less than 4,600 SHGs when he took over the government in 2018.

"In five-six years, we have been able to raise this number to nearly 45,000. Today, almost one woman from every rural household is a part of one SHG or the other. Our government believes in stakeholder-based approach, a purpose-driven approach for the youth, women and farmers," he said.

Later, Murmu addressed a public meeting at Mawphlang, and virtually inaugurated the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road, as well as laid the foundation stones for Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot and Kudengrim.

She said that since time immemorial, tribal people have been the vanguard of environmental conservation based on indigenous knowledge, culture and religious beliefs.

The president noted that people of Meghalaya believe that ‘U Basa’ or the goddess dwells among lush green forests.

“Tribal practices can be good case studies of how there can be a symbiotic relationship between human beings and nature. Tribal lifestyle contributes to the promotion of national goals of bio-diversity conservation and maintaining the ecological balance,” she said.

Murmu also highlighted the role of women in conservation and climate action efforts.

“It is well-documented that women are at the heart of the conservation efforts. Women in tribal societies have been showing the way in protecting the environment, and sharing their wisdom and skills to enhance adaptation and mitigation,” she said.

By increasing the participation of women in climate initiatives and decision-making processes, more can be done for effective climate action and bio-diversity conservation, Murmu said.

During another event at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong, Murmu said Meghalaya is one of the ‘Ashta Laxmi’ (eight forms of the goddess of wealth) states.

“When Indians turn to the East in obeisance, we pray to Sun God as the source of light and seek to dispel the shadows of ignorance and evil. That's why it would be correct to say that there cannot be ‘Bharat Uday’ without ‘Purvodaya’,” said the president.

She said the government is working in mission mode to ensure connectivity, employment and infrastructure in the northeast.

Meghalaya holds great potential not only in areas of tourism, but in other sectors such as agriculture, information technology and horticulture, too, Murmu said.

“A vibrant IT ecosystem, educational institutions such as NIT and IIM combined with pleasant weather and lower operational costs give Meghalaya a comparative advantage to be a global hub for IT services in this era of data and information,” she added. PTI JOP RG RBT