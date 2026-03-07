Women's empowerment key to better society: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Mar 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Saturday said that when women are supported, empowered and given visibility, families grow stronger, communities become more resilient and society as a whole moves forward.

Extending his greetings to the women of the state on the eve of International Women's Day, the governor said this year's theme, 'Give to Gain', reflects the powerful idea that purposeful giving leads to collective growth.

He said that generosity in the form of time, knowledge, resources, encouragement and opportunities can create positive ripples of change in society.

Parnaik said International Women's Day is not only a celebration but also a call to action to recognise and honour the immense contributions women make across every sphere of life.

He described women as the backbone of families, pillars of communities and a driving force behind social and economic progress.

Highlighting the role played by women in the state, the governor said women in Arunachal Pradesh have emerged as strong symbols of self-reliance and determination, strengthening their households while contributing meaningfully to the economy and community development.

"Their resilience, courage and achievements continue to shape the state's growth and prosperity," he added.

The governor also reaffirmed the government's commitment to the holistic development of women, stating that women's empowerment remains essential for building an inclusive and thriving society.

Parnaik called upon women to believe in their worth, assert their rights and confidently pursue greater opportunities, leadership and economic independence.

He expressed hope that the occasion would inspire meaningful action and strengthen collective resolve to build a future where every woman is supported to rise and empowered to lead and succeed.

International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and to highlight the ongoing global efforts towards gender equality. PTI UPL UPL ACD