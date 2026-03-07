Women's empowerment key to development, poverty eradication: J&K LG Sinha

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said women’s empowerment is the strongest catalyst for development and poverty eradication, stressing that empowering women through education, economic opportunities and leadership roles is key to building a progressive and inclusive society.

Sinha greeted the women of Jammu Kashmir on the eve of the International Women's Day, which is being celebrated on March 8.

In his message, the Lt Governor said, "I extend my greetings and felicitations to all my sisters of Jammu Kashmir in their steadfast commitment and unwavering drive to forge the future of UT and our great nation.

“I trust this occasion will inspire them to step forward as vital partners in country's development journey. Women's empowerment stands as the strongest catalyst for development and poverty eradication,” he said.

The Lt Governor said that women today are tirelessly working to reshape society into a fairer and more equitable order, adding that numerous talented women from the Union Territory are excelling in their respective fields and are well-positioned to contribute to building a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the International Women’s Day provides an important opportunity to reaffirm the commitment to protecting women’s rights, ensuring justice, safeguarding their security, and promoting their overall well-being.

“Let us unite in building a society where women enjoy equal chances, advancing and thriving through their true potential. I extend my best wishes to everyone for a truly successful observance of this special day,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education, Social Welfare, Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo said the women are playing a transformative role across all sectors and their contribution towards shaping the society is remarkable.

Addressing grand International Women’s Day celebrations at Abhinav Theatre here, she reaffirmed that the government is committed to ensure equal opportunities, dignity and safety for women and girls.

The minister said several initiatives are being implemented by Government to empower women and make them self sustainable.

Congratulating the participants and women on International Women's Day, Itoo reiterated the government's resolve towards strengthening policies and programmes that ensure empowerment, safety and socio-economic advancement of women.